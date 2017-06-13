Rising popstar Ashley Brinton possesses a maturity and grace that exceeds her fifteen years, and we’re honored to give you the exclusive premiere of her new music video for her track ‘I Don’t Wanna Lose Your Love’ today, June 13. Check it out!

If you’ve got two working ears and a love for summery pop music, then you’ll love Ashley Brinton. “The inspiration was that one of my best friends lost her boyfriend to another friend, because the boyfriend cheated,” Ashley tells us of writing “I Don’t Wanna Lose Your Love.” My friend was so devastated. I wanted to do a song to empower her or people in similar situations, so they don’t just give up and lose their self esteem,” she adds. You can watch the gorgeous visual for the single above!

As for the video, Ashley wanted to translate the story of the song in a vibrant, clear manner. “It made sense to shoot in a powerful natural setting that showcased the loss she felt,” Ashley explains. Well, the picturesque mountain shots in the video make us want to book a trip to the desert and unleash our inner Lana Del Rey, so it looks like Ashley’s mission was accomplished.

Finally, we’ve got good news — Ashley has a ton of projects in the pipeline, including her debut EP. “The vibe is pop with an urban edge,” Ashley says. “I want to create feel-good music,” she continues, “It’s meant to be inspirational and combat all the negative energy that people have to deal with everyday.” We can’t wait to hear it! She also has a live show and some surprise collaborations in the works, so keep a look out for more announcements soon.

