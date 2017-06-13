Ariel Winter Curious About Painful Nipple Piercing — Fans Freak After Her Racy Tweet

It looks like Ariel Winter might be planning to follow in the footsteps of Kylie Jenner and Bella Thorne by piercing her nipples! She posted a cryptic tweet on June 12 asking about the procedure, and now fans are in a frenzy.

Young Hollywood is allll about the nipples! Whether it’s showing them off in sheer tops, going braless with white t-shirts, or decorating them with jewelry, nipples are the hottest new accessory. It looks like Ariel Winter, 19, is now looking to hop on the bandwagon and get hers pierced, too! On June 12 she took to Twitter to ask fans about getting it done, and now they’re freaking out thinking she’s going to be sporting some new hardware soon.

“Can u be put to sleep to get a nipple piercing?” she asked on Twitter. “And feel no pain? Asking for a friend.” Hey, we don’t blame her. Nipple piercings look cool, but they seem SUPER ouchie. Fans immediately began giving her advice, like “it hurts a lot but is totally worth it, trust me,” and “I would recommend getting a bar instead of the ring, 1st time I got mine were rings and they move & hurt.” Others suggested numbing cream, avoiding push-up bras, and ice. All good info!

If Ariel were to get the piercing, she would be joining some of Hollywood’s hottest young stars. Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Bella Thorne, Blac Chyna, and Bella Hadid all had it done, and it looks awesome on all of them! You can see pics, right here.

Can u be put to sleep to get a nipple piercing? And feel no pain? Asking for a friend…………..👹 — Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) June 12, 2017

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Ariel should get a nipple piercing? Let us know!