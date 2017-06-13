‘America’s Got Talent’ Contestant, 29, Reportedly Killed In Car Crash Before Episode Airs

An ‘America’s Got Talent’ contestant has reportedly died in a car crash, according to a June 13 report. Dr. Brandon Rogers, 29, was a star contestant on the show, who’s even been recognized by Boyz II Men. Get the tragic details.

Dr. Brandon Rogers, 29, — an America’s Got Talent contestant —reportedly died on Sunday, June 11, after being involved in a car crash, according to TMZ. Sources close to production informed the site of Rogers’ passing, and said that his episode was set to air in just a few weeks [sometime in July 2017]. There has reportedly been no decision made as to whether the episode will air or not.

The car crash reportedly occurred in Maryland on Saturday, June 10, where Rogers was taken to a hospital and later died, as reported by TMZ. Rogers’ family told the site that they would love for his AGT episode to air.

Rogers was a doctor and a phenomenal singer. His Instagram page is filled with photos from his career and his singing gigs. He actually performed with Boyz II Men from Jan. 20-22 at the Mirage in Las Vegas.

The 29-year-old has two siblings, a sister, Christian Rogers, and a brother, Danni Rogers, a dancer. Danni and Christian actually took to Instagram on June 13 to speak out about their brother’s death. “I want to thank everybody for your kind words… it’s just a testament to how many lives my brother actually touched,” Danni said in an emotionally tearful video. “I lost my best friend yesterday, but to see all the lives he’s touched brings joy to my heart,” he said in the caption of the video.

Brandon’s sister, Christian, also wrote a beautiful tribute about her brother on Instagram. “Words cannot express the hurt and sadness that come with losing my brother,” she captioned a photo of Brandon with Boyz II Men. “They cannot express the joy and gratitude i feel for having gotten to know and love him. But the can express happiness for knowing that he touched many lives and inspired many. Thank you all for your prayers and condolences Cherish your loved ones and hold them close the way Brandon did. Life is short and Tomorrow is not promised.”

Our thoughts are with Brandon’s friends and family during this difficult time. HollywoodLifers, you can leave your thoughts for Rogers in the comments below.