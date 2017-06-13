‘AGT’: Inspiring 16-Year-Old Christian Guardino Gets Howie’s Golden Buzzer

The third Golden Buzzer has officially been used! Howie Mandel smashed the coveted button for a 16-year-old boy named Christian Guardino. The grateful teen was once blind, but overcame his disability and now sings like an angel! See for yourself.

We’re still drying our eyes after the emotional moment on June 13 when Howie Mandel sent a 16-year-old singer straight through to the live shows on America’s Got Talent! Christian Guardino shared his inspiring story about being blind as a child, but regaining the ability to see. He used that motivation to begin singing and when he let loose on stage, magic happened! Howie couldn’t even sit through the performance; he was immediately on his feet! When Christian wished for the Golden Buzzer, Howie couldn’t say no! We all began bawling. Watch the sweet moment above.

Poor Christian was SO nervous before singing “Who’s Lovin’ You.” His voice and hands were shaking while talking to Simon, and despite his request to call him by name, Christian kept referring to him as “sir.” It was so sweet! He basically broke down in a puddle when Howie gave him the Golden Buzzer, and we couldn’t hold it together either.

Getting Howie’s buzzer bodes well for Christian. You may remember that in the 2016 season, Howie hit it for Grace VanderWaal, who went on to win the whole competition! However, there’s now only one buzzer left: Heidi’s! So people better step up their game to get it.

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Christian deserved Howie’s buzzer? Let us know!