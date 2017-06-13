Maybe business and pleasure do mix! In the middle of Jennifer Lopez’s Las Vegas interview with ‘Access Hollywood,’ boyfriend Alex Rodriguez sweetly surprised her on the red carpet and planted one giant smooch on her cheek. Get ready to swoon!

If your boyfriend isn’t constantly surprising you with kisses then what is he doing with his life? Alex Rodriguez, 41, unexpectedly interrupted Jennifer Lopez‘s, 47, interview in the sweetest way possible, by showering her with love and giving her the biggest smooch ever! The timing couldn’t have been more perfect as Jennifer totally gushed about her man the entire time to Access Hollywood in Las Vegas. She started out by saying how motherhood has really changed her life for the better, and how Alex has become the perfect edition to her family. Just when the interview was wrapping up, the “man of the hour” caressed Jennifer’s shoulder and said “great show, baby!”

But wait — there’s even more cuteness to follow! Right as the former New York Yankees player walked off camera, Jennifer had this glow and beaming smile on her face like she had just been touched by an angel. “He’s the best! He’s so cute,” she gushed before getting back on track and finishing the interview. The singer, who had just wrapped up her All I Have performance at Planet Hollywood on the strip, was just saying how challenging it can be to juggle work and family time with her 9-year old twins, Emme and Maximilian. Thankfully, Alex has really stepped up to the plate! He too has young children at home and hates missing them grow up.

The couple, who started dating almost immediately after Jennifer cut the chord with Drake, have developed into a modern day Brady Bunch right before our very eyes. Unfortunately, someone from Alex’s past is trying to meddle in their happiness. An ex-fling has reportedly threatened to release private messages between them unless he pays a staggering $600,000 for her silence. Yikes!

HollywoodLifers, what’s the sweetest thing about Jennifer and Alex’s romance?