‘AGT’ Live Blog: Auditions Go On With More Amazing Performances

Grab your tissues — it’s time for another amazing episode of ‘America’s Got Talent!’ Let’s see who Simon, Heidi, Mel and Howie will love this week!

Refresh this post throughout the show for updates on AGT.

Oscar Hernandez, 34, came out with a fabulous rendition of Nicki Minaj‘s “Anaconda.” The football player who faced criticism from his family for wanting to be a performer, left everything he had on the AGT stage! So much sass — I love it! Oscar received praises from all the judges, especially Simon Cowell! He received four yes’s and his reaction was totally adorable!

Elena and Sasha are a balancing act, doing something they call the “perch pole,” in which Sasha balances his wife on his face with a pole. The judges were weary, but then, when the act began, no one could look away! With a huge pole on his forehead, Sasha twirled two hula hoops while Elena climbed to the top of the pole and did a hand stand. In the grand finale, Sasha walked around in a circle while Elena was in a handstand. It was truly pure talent. The judges definitely wanted to see more of these two and gave them 4 yes’s!

Shemika, 24, is a limbo dancer, who took up the talent as a family tradition and fell in love with it at a young age. With the help of her mom, Shemika performed her passion for the judges. Showing off her extreme flexibility, she performed a number of bendy acts that were so incredibly impressive. Shemika’s final act was shimmying under a parked car and she passed with flying colors. WOW! All the judges were impressed and Mel B even realized that her daughter showed her a YouTube video of Shemika in the past! This was no ordinary limbo and Shemika wil be in the next round!

Kechi was in a plane crash when she was young in Nigeria and was one of only two survivors in December 2005. She escaped from her injuries and pain by throwing herself into music. Kechi told an emotional, heart-wrenching story about her experience in the crash, which took her best friend. Through 100 surgeries, Kechi used music to get through. “I refuse to let it define me, I choose to find strength from it,” Kechi said of her experience. The 27-year-old went on to sing a soulful version of “Thinking Out Loud” by Ed Sheeran and, my goodness, bring on the tears and chills. Kechi received a standing ovation following her amazing performance and was quickly complimented by the judges. “I’m already excited to see you again on that stage,” Heidi Klum said, and she will be seeing Kechi again — she received 4 yes’s!

Big Benji, 73, whose real name is Benchaven came to America’s Got Talent came to America to “become a star,” but she really wanted to come to AGT to meet Simon! “He pretends that he’s tough, but inside of him is juicy!” Big Benji told the crowd. Benji went on to serenade Simon with Nat King Cole‘s “Love,” and it just… wasn’t good. Yikes, there were four no’s! Still, Benji got the big snog from Simon she came here for!

Next up were two French, 21-year-old magicians and twins and who came on America’s Got Talent to show off “their type of magic” and prove to their parents that magic is real. Through a projection screen the boys told a story through magic and truly there’s no other way to describe it than… magic. Even Simon was speechless! When he found the words, he said “YES!” Four from the judges and we can’t wait to see these guys again!

The In The Stairwell singing group from the U.S. Air Force Academy took the AGT stage, dressed to the nines in uniform. The group gave us total Pitch Perfect vibes, between their dancing and unbelievable voices, these guys were on-point! Howie looked unimpressed the whole time and even gave the guys and X, to which Simon, yes, Simon, gasped “WHAT?!” Despite Howie’s reaction, the rest of the judges were super into the “In The Stairwell” and they received 3 yes’s, which was enough to send them to the next round!

Wyatt Grey introduced himself as a valet man at a hotel and unfortunately received no’s and X’s from the judges just after starting his comedy. It was cringe-worthy. Sorry, Wyatt.

Daniel Ferguson, 23, a cute redhead, took the stage to sing for the first time ever in front of an audience. His nerves almost got the best of him, but Daniel won over the crowd with some on-point impressions while singing DNCE‘s “Cake By The Ocean.” He even did an impression of Simon and it was so perfect and everyone loved it! After some doozy performances, the judges were so excited to see this talent and of course gave him for yes’s!

