’13 Reasons Why’ Season 2 Starts Filming — See Cute Pics Of The Cast Reunited

’13 Reasons Why’ season 2 is underway, and the cast is taking to social media to reveal that production has officially started. The cast is closer than ever in these adorable photos and ready to continue the story that has captivated the world.

The gang’s back together again! It’s only been a little over a month since Netflix renewed 13 Reasons Why for season 2, but the cast is already reconvening to get started on the new episodes. The adorable Katherine Langford, 21, who plays Hannah Baker, posted a photo of Hannah’s signature boots on her Instagram story on June 12. “Season 2. Back in her shoes,” Katherine captioned the photo. Hannah, who committed suicide in the show’s season 1 finale, will no longer be the show’s narrator, but her story is far from over.

Katherine has also been seen hanging out with co-star Devin Druid, 19, who plays Tyler. Katherine and Devin got settled where they’re filming season 2 along with Justin Prentice, 23, who plays Bryce. Devin and Justin faced off in an adorable match with lightsabers on Instagram. This cast is too cute!

Tommy Dorfman, 25, who plays Ryan, posted a selfie on Instagram celebrating the start of season 2. He also got together with co-star Miles Heizer, 23, for a fun outing. Miles has already dyed his hair back to platinum blonde to play Alex again in season 2! Christian Navarro, 25, gave us total Tony vibes with his slick comb-over in a cute Insta post. “Tony is back,” he captioned the photo.

13 Reasons Why season 2 does not have a premiere date yet, but will likely stream in 2018! The new season will feature new voiceovers, focus on the aftermath of Alex’s suicide attempt, and continue to explore Jessica’s recovery after she was raped by Bryce. Season 2 is gearing up to be bigger and better than the first season.

HollywoodLifers, are you pumped for 13 Reasons Why season 2? Which character is your fave? Let us know!