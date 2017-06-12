Is Xscape Reuniting For Their Own Reality Show?

Xscape fans, are you ready for this? The legendary girl group is reportedly getting their own reality show! Tiny and crew are heading to TV to document their reunion, according to a new report. When is the show allegedly dropping?

This is so exciting! First, Xscape announced that they’re reuniting. And now, the band may be documenting the entire thing through their own reality series! The classic R&B girl group are reportedly in the middle of filming their show in Atlanta, according to production sources who spoke to TMZ. The unnamed show is allegedly premiering on Bravo in November 2017.

It’s apparently no coincidence that the show is allegedly premiering at the same time that Real Housewives of Atlanta comes back. Xscape member Kandi Burruss, of course, is one of its biggest stars! As for the plot of the reported series, it follows the four members of Xscape — Kandi, Tiny, LaTocha Scott, and Tamika Scott — as they get ready to go on tour together for the first time in 20 years. Okay, we’re in. That performance takes place at the Essence Festival in New Orleans later this June. Another sign that this is going to be massive? The producer of the Love & Hip Hop franchise is on board as executive producer. Nice!

Xscape announced their reunion in February, and fans have been waiting anxiously for their first performance, as well as the new music they’ve promised! Tiny and Kandi were embroiled in a brutal feud for years, but the women finally made up for the sake of the band. They’ve put the drama behind them, and are ready for bigger and better things! Like a reality show, maybe? One person who isn’t too excited about the reunion though, is T.I., Tiny’s soon-to-be ex-husband. The rapper is scared that Tiny’s going to write new music about their relationship problems, HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY. He’ll know soon enough!

