Will ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Be Cancelled After Shocking Corinne & DeMario Scandal?

Bye, bye ‘Bachelor In Paradise’? The fate of the hit ABC reality show is up in the air after production was suspended due to ‘allegations of misconduct’ involving Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson. HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY if the show will be cancelled.

Production came to a screeching halt on the set of Bachelor in Paradise over the weekend and we aren’t sure yet if it will resume — or if the show will ever air again. Work on the ABC reality series ended abruptly due to “allegations of misconduct” in a situation where DeMario Jackson, 30, and Corinne Olympios, 24, allegedly hooked up in a pool after the cast had been “drinking all day.” The most shocking revelation is that, “[Corinne] was out of it” on the set that day, according to an ET source close to Bachelor in Paradise. Click here to see pics of Corinne.

Another source revealed to ET that one of the BIP producers was uncomfortable with what was happening between Corinne and DeMario. “Everyone is just going about their business. Cameras are rolling. Producers are everywhere,” the insider said. “That’s when a ‘third party’ felt uncomfortable, claiming misconduct in the workplace. As of right now, production of Paradise is suspended indefinitely, and they are sending everyone home and telling everyone else to stay home.” The source noted that, “if a producer witnesses that and it’s on camera, she or he has to report it, which is why this is happening.”

Though ET‘s source says the show is probably done for good, an insider close to Warner Brothers told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY it’s a bit premature to make that statement. “It is way to early to tell if they will cancel the show,” the source said. “For one, it provides so much money and ratings that they would love for it to continue but they have to seriously weigh in all the factors that have come to light from this controversy. They want to see if advertisers would still want to support a show that has been tainted with these allegations, they also anticipate major legal fallout based on their investigations findings.”

“It is way to early to tell what they are going to do with the show, everything is on the table from cancelling to bringing it back,” the insider continued. “Lots of headaches for producers in the next few weeks for sure.” One of those headaches will probably stem from the fact Corinne has lawyered up after claiming that she did not consent to hooking up with DeMario.

HollywoodLifers, do you think the show will actually get cancelled? Give us all your thoughts below!