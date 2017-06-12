DeMario Jackson: 5 Things To Know About Corinne’s Hookup On ‘Bachelor In Paradise’

Production on ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ has been suspended, and it’s reportedly because of a hookup between Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson that got a bit too raunchy. Here’s everything you need to know about DeMario!

DeMario Jackson, 30, is the male Bachelor franchise villain on this season of Bachelor in Paradise, so it’s only fitting that he reportedly hooked up with Corinne Olympios, 24, on one of the first days of filming. Things allegedly got super racy between the pair in the pool, and the next day, a producer told execs that he/she felt “uncomfortable” with what was filmed, according to TMZ. The producer reportedly filed a “third party complaint,” and production of the hit show was suspended over allegations of misconduct. We’re all very familiar with Corinne, who tried to find love on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor, but DeMario is a much newer face — so we’re helping you get to know him better as more information about what went down continues to surface.

1. He was on Rachel Lindsay’s season of ‘The Bachelorette.’ DeMario was sent home by Rachel Lindsay on the second episode of The Bachelorette after his girlfriend showed up to one of the season’s group dates and shared some shocking news about their relationship. Apparently, he’d never broken up with the ex before he left to start filming — and she didn’t even find out he was going on the show until he showed up to meet Rachel on After the Final Rose in March. Although DeMario tried to grovel — he even showed up back at the mansion to try for one last convo with Rachel — she stood firm in her decision to send him packing.

2. He didn’t sign up to be on ‘The Bachelorette’ himself. One of DeMario’s friends told Life & Style in May that the 30-year-old didn’t try out for the show on his own — he was reportedly recruited by a producer while at Chipotle. “He didn’t apply,” the friend told the mag. “It came out of nowhere for him.” However, DeMario wasted no time accepting the offer!

3. He’s a big fan of ‘The O.C.’ On his Twitter, DeMario calls himself a cross between Seth Cohen (from The O.C.) and Kanye West. He also references Seth’s girlfriend, Summer Roberts, in an Instagram post wishing his friend a happy birthday.

4. He’s educated. DeMario attended California State University inFresno, then graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in 2009. He works as a recruiting consultant for Michael Page.

5. Here’s what allegedly happened with Corinne. DeMario and Corinne were reportedly told by producers on the first day of filming Bachelor in Paradise that a relationship between them would be a storyline on the show. They started drinking together that day, and DeMario claims Corinne eventually jumped on his lap and began kissing him, TMZ reported. From there, they allegedly stripped and got in the pool, where their hookup turned majorly x-rated, although they did not have sex.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think happened on Bachelor in Paradise?!