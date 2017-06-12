Daniel Sharman: 5 Things To Know About ‘FTWD’s Hot New Hunk

There’s a new cutie on ‘Fear The Walking Dead’! Although his character a is a bit creepy, we’re still obsessed with Daniel Sharman’s new role. Here’s everything you need to know about the hunk!

1.) Don’t Let That Southern Accent Fool You…

He’s British! Yes, despite the fact that his character, Troy Otto, is a southern not-so-gentleman, actor Daniel Sharman is from Hackney, London. He started acting at a young age and continued to do so all throughout his school years. Daniel attended the Mill Hill School in London, then the Arts Educational Schools. For college Daniel attended the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in acting 2007. Oh, and he also graduated with honors!

2.) Yes, he used to be on ‘Teen Wolf’!

Daniel joined the Teen Wolf family on MTV starting in 2012, where he starred as Isaac Lahey. Isaac was a student at Beacon Hills High alongside Scott (Tyler Posey) and Stiles (Dylan O’Brien), and he was eventually bitten by Derek (Tyler Hoechlin) to become a werewolf. Isaac became a fan favorite after his relationship with Allison (Crystal Reed) escalated to a romantic level, but after she was killed he decided to leave Beacon Hills behind forever.

3.) …and yes, he was also on ‘The Originals’!

After his 2-season arc on Teen Wolf ended, Daniel headed over to the CW’s vampire series, The Originals. He joined the show for a brief appearance on season two as Kol Michaelson’s host body, Kaleb Westphall. He eventually fell in love with Davina Claire (Danielle Campbell) and they had an epic romance together. Sadly Kol and his host body were killed off towards the end of season two, and when he was finally resurrected it was in his true form which was played by another actor. So Daniel left the werewolves and vampires behind for a life of zombies!

4.) Daniel Dated One Of His ‘Teen Wolf Co-Stars

For quite some time, Daniel was in a real life romantic relationship with actress Crystal Reed. The two played love interested on Teen Wolf, so it’s only natural that they hit it off and ended up dating. Sadly the pair split in June 2013, though it’s unclear what happened between them.

5.) Daniel Crowd Funded His Own Movie

In 2015, Daniel used his popular social media accounts to raise money for an independent short film he was working on. The film is called Soon You Will Be Gone, and Daniel was able to raise $20,000 on Twitter and Instagram to get the project off the ground. That’s pretty cool!

