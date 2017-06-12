Christian Pulisic: 5 Things To Know About The Standout 18-Year-Old U.S. Soccer Star

At just 18 years old, Christian Pulisic is already being considered one of the greatest U.S. soccer players of all-time, and he proved himself once again during the team’s World Cup qualifying match against Mexico on June 11. Get to know Christian here!

The U.S. Men’s Soccer Team is having a good run in its journey to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, and it’s partly in thanks to midfielder Christian Pulisic, 18. The teenager has been a force to be reckoned with on the national team, and he even came super close to scoring the game winning goal against Mexico on June 11. Unfortunately, the match ended in a tie, but the U.S. is still staying confident in its chances to qualify for the World Cup. Obviously, Christian is going to be a name that pops up a ton if the team qualifies, and here’s more about him:

1. He started playing professionally at just 16 years old. Following in his parents footsteps (they both played collegiate soccer), Christian was recruited by the German club Borussia Dortmund in Feb. 2015. He started out on their under-17 team, and moved onto the under-19 team that summer. That winter, he was invited to join the club’s first team, where he quickly became a driving force on the field. Christian played on the United States team at the under-15 and under-17 level, and even served as captain for the u-17 team in 2015.

2. He quickly earned a spot on the U.S. National Team. Christian was called up to the senior U.S. soccer team in March 2016 to play in a World Cup qualifying game against Guatemala. This made him the youngest American to ever play in a World Cup qualifying game.

3. He’s set a number of records. During the Sept. 2016 World Cup qualifier against Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Christian became the youngest U.S. player to score in a WC qualifier AND the youngest player to ever score a brace (two goals in a game) in U.S. soccer history.

4. He’s already received important awards. Christian was named the U.S. Soccer Young Male Athlete of the Year in 2016 and the UEFA Champions League Breakthrough XI that same year.

5. He’s known for his speed. Christian’s style of play is to excel at his skills at a high speed. “His strengths are his mentality, his speed and his skills,” a team manager explained. “He is a team player and strong in every part of the game.”

