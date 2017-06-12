‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Shut Down After DeMario & Corinne Allegedly Got Too Raunchy In The Pool

‘Bachelor In Paradise’ season 4 filming has been suspended after an alleged racy encounter between DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios. The pair allegedly got so X-rated in the pool that one of the producers was ‘uncomfortable’ with what had been filmed. Here’s what happened, according to the shocking report!

Bachelor Nation’s two biggest villains are in the midst of a shocking scandal. A new report claims DeMario Jackson, 30, from Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette and Corinne Olympios, 24, from Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor are the reason why production on Bachelor In Paradise season 4 has been suspended. After the pair met at the bar and started drinking on the first day of production in Mexico, June 4, DeMario claims that Corinne jumped in his lap and started kissing him, TMZ reports. After some alleged “intense rubbing,” the two headed to the pool. While the cameras were rolling, Corinne and DeMario stripped down and allegedly began “rubbing, touching, and fingering.”

This is where it gets really raunchy. DeMario reportedly told people in his camp that Corinne allegedly put her “genitals in his face and he began licking.” However, this has not been confirmed and other people are denying this happened. Their tryst didn’t go any further because DeMario reportedly was physically unable to engage in intercourse due to the alcohol. No one said anything about Corinne and DeMario’s alleged pool hookup the next day, according to the report. DeMario and Corinne, who had allegedly been told by producers that one of the show’s storylines would be the two of them hooking up, were reportedly called in on June 6 by the executive producer. They were told that one of the show’s producers had seen the footage of the alleged raunchy PDA session in the pool and was “uncomfortable” with what had been shot.

The producer filed a “third party complaint” with Warner Bros., according to LA Times film writer Amy Kaufman. Production was immediately suspended over the allegations of misconduct. An official investigation has been launched and DeMario and Corinne have been sent home. Once the investigation is complete, Warner Bros. will take “appropriate responsive action.” The rest of the Bachelor In Paradise cast, including Robby Hayes, 28, Amanda Stanton, 27, and Raven Gates, 25, were sent home as well. The new season of the hit summer show was supposed to premiere on Aug. 8, but with production shut down, who knows when filming will start back up.

There are reportedly other versions of the story that are different from what DeMario is saying, and HollywoodLife.com will keep you updated on the latest. ABC has yet to release an official statement regarding what happened. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to ABC for comment.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Bachelor In Paradise is done for good? Do you think Corinne and DeMario will be axed from Bachelor Nation forever? Let us know!