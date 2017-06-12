Golden State Warriors Vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Live Stream: Watch Game 5 Of The NBA Finals

It’s do or die in Game 5! The Cavaliers and the Warriors will go head-to-head on June 12! Golden State has a chance to close out the series on their home court in Oakland, CA. And, the Cavs have a chance to defy all odds by holding on in the series! Watch the game online, HERE!

If the Warriors have their way in Game 5, then the NBA Finals will come to an end tonight, June 12. However, if everything clicks for the Cavs like it did in Game 4, then we will be headed for Game 6! The Dubs will host the Cavs in Oakland after losing on the road. Game 5 will begin at 9 PM ET on ABC! Scroll to the bottom to live stream the game!

Can the Dubs finish off the Cavs in Game 5? Can the Cavs come out and perform to stay alive in the series? — These are the two bottom line questions for tonight’s matchup! The Cavs rallied in Game 4 with an incredible 137-116 win on June 9, pulling themselves out of a 3-0 hole. However, Golden State still holds the power. So, is the pressure on for the Dubs or for the Cavs?

If the Warriors come out and lose in Game 5, they’ll be subject to major criticism for repeating history, aka 2016. Remember when the Cavs came back from a 3-1 deficit, in last year’s finals, to take the championship? Yeah, we do too. Adding to the intensity, many have said that this is redemption year for the Warriors, especially Steph Curry, 29, and Draymond Green, 27.

It’s been said that Curry has to prove himself during this year’s Finals. However, we’re not sure why. At just 29-years-old, he’s a two-time MVP, he already has a ring, and he’s broken countless records. Moving on to Green — It’s been said that he has some making up to do. In case you forgot, he was suspended for Game 5, last year, after his attitude got him in trouble. A lot of people even believe the Dubs would’ve been holding the gold in Game 7 if it weren’t for Green.

But, there’s also a lot riding on Cleveland’s shoulders as well. Game 5 is the Cavs’ last chance to stay in this series. Not to mention, although their Game 4 victory tasted sweet as hell, they’re going to have to sweep Game 5 and 6 to keep afloat.

While there’s added pressure to both teams, we also have to mention the history that the Dubs and the Cavs have. It’s no secret that the Finals have become personal, and that certainly showed in Game 4 when LeBron James, 32, and Kevin Durant, 28, had a heated exchange on the court, as well as Iman Shumpert, 26, and Zaza Pachulia, 33.

And, speaking of personal, Curry even admitted that these Finals go deeper than the surface area. “We’re blessed to have another opportunity at this thing,” Curry said in an interview with ESPN‘s, Rachel Nichols on June 10. “This is something that’s not guaranteed for any basketball player… in their career. This is something that I’m passionate about. I want to succeed; I want to play at a high level and I want to do what it takes to help my team win.”

Stephen Curry talks having the opportunity to win title in front of @warriors home crowd and how to slow down Kyrie Irving. #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/MIRdpXvGSr — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 11, 2017

Both the Cavs and the Dubs are hungry for a win, so tonight can honestly go in any direction. The Cavs are taking it one game at a time, while the Dubs are staying locked in and focused. NBA fans can watch the Warriors Vs. Cavaliers in Game 5 here via ABC or on ESPN! You can live stream the game online after entering your cable information.

HollywoodLifers, do you think the Warriors will close the series or will the Cavs push Game 6?