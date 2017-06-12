Tristan Thompson Smashes Faces With David West During Wild NBA Finals Game 5 Fight

Heated. Three technicals were thrown after Tristan Thompson and David West fought during Game 5 of the NBA Finals, on June 12th, in Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. Keep reading for all the details on this wild incident.

Wow, this is really embarrassing for both of these guys. During a very heated game 5 of the NBA Finals, Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson and Golden State Warriors power forward David West got into a major fight resulting three technicals. The moment will now live on forever as David, the enforcer for the Warriors and Tristan, the infamous, maybe cursed boyfriend of Khloe Kardashian, practically kissed for several moments during a fight which lacked big punches being thrown. The basketballers looked more like angry lovers trying to smooch rather than big strong ballers.

The incident was sparked by a 28-7 comeback run by the Warriors which upset Cavaliers player J.R. Smith who pushed David after David pulled a rebound away from Cavs player Kyrie Irving. Tristan then got into the middle of the fight and that’s when things really escalated. A sweaty David and Tristan danced in the middle of the court, smashing faces, yelling at each other as players and refs worked to pull the players apart. Technical fouls were issued to the three players involved as the fight subsided and what remains are hilarious pics of two big dudes smashing faces.

The Cavaliers led most of the first quarter of the game with the Warriors coming roaring back in the second. The Warriors have a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals series and a win in this game 5 would clinch their second championship in three years so tensions between these two teams are understandably high. Luckily, cooler heads prevailed and no players were ejected from the big game.

