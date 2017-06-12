Kylie Jenner Hopes Her Boyfriend ‘Is Obsessed’ With Her In New ‘Life Of Kylie’ Trailer: Watch

Kylie Jenner knows what she wants! The reality star confidently admitted that she wants the person she’s dating to be obsessed with her in a new juicy trailer for her upcoming show ‘Life of Kylie.’ Could she be referencing her new beau Travis Scott?

Kylie Jenner, 19, has never been shy about expressing her wants and now the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is letting her tongue loose in a new trailer for her upcoming E! series Life of Kylie. In the clip, Kylie can be seen saying, “I hope the person I’m dating is obsessed with me,” and we can’t help but wonder if she is talking in general terms or if her current boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott,25, is indeed obsessed with her. See gorgeous pics of Kylie and Travis here!

Kylie’s anticipated new show which premieres in the summer, promises to show the “real” her. It appears to follow the beauty around during various raw moments of her life from meeting fans to hanging out with friends to even getting emotional. With such an intimate documentation, it’s no surprise that Kylie’s love life will be part of the exciting equation. Kylie and Travis have been spotted getting cozy in public several times since May 2017 after her dramatic split with Tyga,27 and though we’re not sure if her new man will make an appearance on her reality show, the pair seem very happy together.

In addition to the start up of Life of Kylie, the reality star has kept busy by continuing to make a name for herself through the release of a highly successful cosmetics line called Kylie Cosmetics and dabbing a bit in modeling. The world seems obsessed with the young starlet so it makes sense that she wants that same obsession in a mate! We’ll just have to wait and see the show to find out all the romantic details with her hope of obsession.

