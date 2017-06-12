The Weeknd debuted his futuristic music video for ‘Secrets’ on June 11, and fans are totally shook over one of the stars of the visual, because she looks just like his GF Selena Gomez! See for yourself.

The Weeknd, 27, really had us going for a minute there! He dropped his video for “Secrets” on June 12, and the thumbnail for the video on YouTube was super misleading. “Am I the only person that thought it was Selena Gomez, 24, in the thumbnail?” one fan commented on the video. Yep, as you can see in the grab, the woman in the video looks just like the “Bad Liar” singer from behind (see below!) So wild.

While The Weeknd’s video is super fun to watch due to the trippy mirror effect and good-looking cast, we definitely wish he’d actually recruited Selena to act in the video, which is directed by Pedro Martin-Calero. After all, Abel’s ex Bella Hadid, 20, starred in the video for “In The Night,” so it’s only fair if Selena gets the same honor! As another fan wrote, “The only reason I clicked…smh,” meaning that they thought it looked like Sel in the thumbnail, too. We feel you!

Meanwhile, we’re hearing that the “Starboy” singer is “totally in love” with Selena, and of course she’s been traveling around the world to support him on tour. He’ll also be playing a headlining show at Firefly Music Festival in Dover, DE, this Thursday, June 15, and we won’t be surprised if Selena pops up! Anyway, it’s only a matter of time before they collaborate on a project together, and while we’d love to see her in a vid, we’re dreaming bigger — we want a duet! It could happen.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of The Weeknd’s new video? Tell us if you love it, or if you’re disappointed that Selena isn’t in the visual!