The Weeknd’s made his way from the bottom to the top! After a long history of financial struggles and an unstable home, the singer proudly announced he was named one of the highest paid entertainers of the year by Forbes Magazine.

The Weeknd, 27, is on top of the world and he now has a Forbes Magazine cover photo to prove it! The “Can’t Feel My Face” singer posted the eye-catching photo of himself in a suit and tie to his Instagram with the caption “Homeless to Forbes list.” Now that’s not too shabby! Landing the cover of such a prestigious outlet is a huge representation of how successful The Weeknd has become in the pop music industry and he certainly seems to appreciate it after struggling to get there. See amazing photos of The Weeknd’s beautiful house here!

This is the Canadian’s first appearance in the top 10 of Forbes’ highest paid entertainers. He stands alongside other superstars like Drake, 30, and Beyonce, 35. The Forbes feature reveals that with the help of 3.2 billion streams on music streaming sites, The Weekend’s made a whopping $93 million. He’s definitely doing something right! After growing up poor with Ethiopian parents who migrated to Canada, he encountered rough years of being a teenager. In a 2015 interview with Rolling Stone, he talked about dropping out of school and becoming homeless, having to couch surf for a period of time when he didn’t speak to his mother. Now, the talented singer has broken down barriers and is leading a life of extraordinary things.

The young star just released a new music video for his song “Secrets” and apart from music, he’s recently been making headlines due to his highly publicized romance with girlfriend Selena Gomez, 24. The adorable tight knit couple has been seen out and about on a number of occasions including random date nights and award ceremonies. He’s been on a roll and there doesn’t seem to be any stopping him now or in the future. What an inspirational thrill of a ride!

Homeless to Forbes List

