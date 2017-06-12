‘Teen Mom OG’ Recap: Amber Freaks Out When Matt Offers Catelynn Some Xanax

Uh oh. Amber feared Matt relapsed when she discovered he offered Catelynn some Xanax on the June 12 episode of ‘Teen Mom OG’. He swore to her he’s clean, but the slip up was enough for Amber to tell Matt she no longer wants to marry him.

When will Matt ever learn? He disappointed Amber yet again on the June 12 episode of Teen Mom OG, when he offered Catelynn some Xanax, leading Amber to believe he had relapsed. He didn’t have a prescription for them, so it definitely seemed odd for him to have any on him. He swore he got them from a buddy in case Amber needed one on the plane (the girls were in NYC doing press for the show), but Amber didn’t believe his story. In fact, she was so upset that she told Matt she didn’t want to marry him anymore. He was devastated, and quickly became embarrassed once he realized Amber was mic’d up during their private conversation.

This development also happened after Amber and Matt solidified their guest list and booked the wedding venue. But when Catelynn asked Amber about the venue, Amber hinted that she and Matt may not be getting married anymore. (Awkward!) Side note — in real time, Amber recently admitted she kicked Matt to the curb, so it’s only a matter of time before we see their breakup on TV.

In other Teen Mom OG news, Catelynn and Tyler started Nova in daycare, and she handled the change seamlessly. In fact, when Tyler dropped her off, Nova didn’t even shed a tear. So cute! Furthermore, Maci threw Taylor a surprise birthday party at their house and he seemed really excited. (It looks like their therapy is working!) Lastly, Farrah met up with Simon so he could see her hypnotist and receive help with getting over her. Sophia also started acting classes, but she wasn’t that great during her first session.

HollywoodLifers, what did YOU think of this week’s episode of Teen Mom OG? Do you think Matt relapsed? Tell us below.