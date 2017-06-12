Taxi Explodes On NYC 5th Avenue — See Exclusive Video Of The Terrifying Blast

What a fright! A yellow taxi reportedly exploded on 38th Street and 5th Avenue in New York City on June 12, and the vehicle lit up in flames after the terrifying blast! Eyewitnesses were absolutely shocked after seeing smoke fill the sky. See our EXCLUSIVE video and pics from the scene!

So freaky! A yellow cab car was completely engulfed in flames after it reportedly exploded on 5th Avenue and 38th street in New York City on June 12. The terrifying blast alarmed locals, since smoke immediately started filling the air, causing cars and pedestrians to clear the way as soon as possible. The cause for the explosion remains unknown, but HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY obtained video of the damaged car.

“Should we call 911?” one person asks, to which another responded, “yes, cops are already here.” Everyone was very unsettled after seeing the burning taxi, rushing out of the danger zone. Several people were walking around after the explosion. Luckily, it appears that no-one was in the car at the time of the unexpected blast. Angelica Moreira, an eyewitness in New York City, and employee at Simit Sarayi (a cafe located near the taxi fire) tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY what she witnessed at the scene.

“The car was on fire and so my boss called fire dept. and they came,” she explained. “No one appeared to be hurt because by the time the car burst into flames, the taxi driver was out of the car. There were no passengers involved either, the car was empty when it was on fire, I think everyone involved is OK.” The NYPD also released a statement about the ordeal, shortly after the news made its rounds. It read, “At 13:52 a notification of a fire on 5th ave was reported. FDNY responded and put out the fire, no injuries were reported.”

