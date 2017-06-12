Summer is mere days away, and if you don’t have A Song yet, take a deep breath. We’re here to save you, with this easy quiz that you can do while you’re waiting in line for a coffee!

Take our quiz, above, to discover your summer jam for 2017 — it’s already 90 degrees and climbing in some areas, and not to make you worry, but you’re running out of time! Find out whether you should have “Power” by Little Mix, “I’m The One” by Justin Bieber, DJ Khaled & Co., “Malibu” by Miley Cyrus or “Bad Liar” by Selena Gomez on repeat. Or, if your favorite isn’t one of the options, be sure to tell us in the comments!

It’s always tricky to pick a summer anthem, which is why we also rounded up the 25 best songs to dance to that we’ve heard in 2017 so far. Once you find your summer jam, consult our playlist to build the rest of your soundtrack! It seems like all of our favorite bands and artists are rolling out new stuff just in time for the season, with new tunes from Paramore, Nick Jonas, Camila Cabello and more. You can also check out our list of the best music festivals to attend this summer and early fall if you’re looking to catch all of your must-see acts in one place!

Finally, take a look at our 2017 concert tour directory to see who’s heading to your city. Harry Styles, Lady Gaga and The Weeknd are just a few of the huge artists who are on world tours, and many of them start this summer, or have started already. Don’t miss out!

@iheartradio #summerweekend17 💙🌊 A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jun 10, 2017 at 8:07pm PDT

HollywoodLifers, what’s your song of the summer? Tell us in the comments!