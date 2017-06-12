‘Shadowhunters’ Recap: Valentine & Magnus Need To Un-Switch Bodies Before One Gets Executed

The stakes were high in the June 12 episode of ‘Shadowhunters!’ Valentine and Magnus frantically try to switch back their bodies after the greater demon cast a spell on them, and they become even more desperate when Magnus (as Val) is going to be executed!

Switching bodies usually makes for a fun movie, but not on Shadowhunters! In the June 12 episode, Valentine and Magnus are trying their hardest to switch back, because they’re both in the worst possible scenario; Val is a Downworlder (his nightmare) and Magnus is imprisoned and Alec doesn’t recognize him. Things get even worse when he’s sentenced to be executed for not telling the Clave where the Mortal Cup is!

Luckily, Valentine learns to use Magnus’ magic, and eventually uses Jace as bait to prove that they’re switched and get them back to normal. In the tense moment, a lot is revealed. Sebastian (the new Shadowhunter on the block) uses Clary’s deepest pain to unlock her rune abilities, and Jace learns that he’s actually a Herondale, and that Imogen is his grandmother! Finally, he knows who his parents are — Michael and Celine Herondale. Valentine stole him from his dead mother after a werewolf attack when he was a baby.

Unfortunately, the torture that he’s endured has put Magnus in a dark place, and Alec not recognizing him put a damper on their relationship. Meanwhile, Izzy and Simon seem to be getting closer. She helps him get Rafael to leave him alone (which kind of backfires), and tells him he’s “a catch.” She even accepts his information on a 12-step program after realizing she’s still an addict. During their talk, Izzy accidentally reveals that Jace isn’t Clary’s brother, which freaks him out. However, everyone seems happy in the end when Clary reveals that she only lied so he wouldn’t worry. I guess we’ll see if that’s true in the future…

