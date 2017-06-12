‘Rough Night’ Writer Declares Once & For All: Women Are Funnier Than Men

Women for the win! During a cast Q&A, one of the ‘Rough Night’ writers explained why it was so important for this movie to be made starring ALL women. You’re going to LOVE his answer!

The Rough Night cast reunited in New York City on Friday, June 9, for a fan screening at the Cinepolis Chelsea and it was a ton of fun. HollywoodLife.com was lucky enough to be at the screening, where cast members Jillian Bell, Kate McKinnon, Ilana Glazer and Zoe Kravitz all came to answer questions once it was over. They were also joined by director Lucia Aniello, writer Paul W. Downs, and male co-stars Ryan Cooper and Colton Haynes. When one fan asked about what their goal was in making the film, writer Paul sounded off on how at the end of the day it was all about the fact that women are funnier than men. Truth!

“I think in terms of the gender of the story, I think we just find women funnier than men,” Paul said, which got a huge round of applause and cheers from the crowd. “Sorry, I think that’s the truth. The people that we find funniest are women. That’s life.” Needless to say, all of the women on stage agreed with him! Lucia, the director and co-writer, also explained what her inspiration was to make the R-rated comedy. “Paul and I had been talking about the experience of turning 30 and what happens to your friendships over time and the evolution of those friendships,” she shared. “We kind of really took the real-life experience of having friends from high school or college that we kind of lost touch with and what would it be like when you got back together.”

Another highlight during the Q&A was when it was revealed that Rough Night is the first R-rated comedy directed by a woman in 20 years. How crazy is that? While the entire cast and audience cheered on director Lucia for breaking the dry spell, she asked everyone to boo instead. “That’s not cool,” she explained, clearly upset that more women aren’t directing R-rated comedies. We agree with Lucia — more women should be directing, especially R-rated films!

