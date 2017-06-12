Quavo Lusts Over Rumored Girlfriend Karrueche Tran After Seeing Her Pic On A NY Billboard

Did Quavo confirm that he’s dating Karrueche Tran? The Migos rapper went totally gaga when he spotted his rumored GF on a billboard, and posted about it on Instagram!

Quavo has a big ‘ol crush on Karrueche Tran! At least that’s what it seems like from his latest Instagram video. The Migos rapper, 26, posed in front of a billboard for Claws, Karrueche’s upcoming show, that shows her looking sexier than ever. “Out here in the New York streets,” Quavo says in the video, panning back and forth over the massive Claws ad. “What’s up, girl?”

Well! If Quavo was trying to dodge rumors that he’s dating Karrueche, 29, then posting this lusty video isn’t going to help. Perhaps that’s why he deleted it almost immediately after posting? Relationship rumors surfaced after Quavo and Karrueche after they were spotted leaving his concert in Biloxi, Mississippi together on April 8. The twosome even left in the same car! They haven’t commented on the rumors, but more and more evidence keeps pointing to them dating!

Quavo even came to Karrueche’s 29th birthday bash in NYC! She looked lovely in a sleek yellow dress cut down to her torso, and she partied the night away with her friends at Socialista Lounge — including Quavo. Interestingly enough, the Migos star is actually friends with Karrueche’s volatile ex, Chris Brown, 28. As HollywoodLife.com told you previously, we learned EXCLUSIVELY that Chris was fuming over his buddy stepping out with his ex-girlfriend. Quavo isn’t paying that any mind, though. He respects Chris, but if it came down to it, he’d pick Karrueche!

Look at #Quavo claiming #Karrueche #BAEWatch — What should we name them? #Kaevo ? 😭 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jun 12, 2017 at 10:12am PDT

