Orlando United Day: Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Honor Victims Of Pulse Shooting 1 Year Later

One year later, the world remembers the 49 victims tragically murdered at LGBTQ nightclub Pulse on June 12. Celebrities like Lin-Manuel Miranda paid their respects to the fallen on Orlando United Day

It’s hard to believe that it’s the one year anniversary of the Pulse shooting. The tragedy unfolded at the popular LGBTQ club on June 12, 2016, when a gunman opened fire on partygoers around 2:00am. A harrowing 49 victims were fatally wounded, most of them very young, and LGBTQ identifying. The shooting was the largest attack on American soil since 9/11, and it was clear that it was an act of hatred. Today, the innocent victims whose lives were taken too soon are honoring by family, friends, and grieving strangers alike.

That includes celebrities, like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Billy Eichner, and Hillary Clinton, who paid their respects online. Billy posted a beautiful collage of every beautiful victim’s face on Twitter, captioned “One year later. Never forget. #Pulse”. Josh Gad posted the names of the fallen on Instagram, captioned again with “Never forget”. And Matt Bomer urged his Twitter followers to not only remember the victims, but to honor them by taking action:

HollywoodLifers, our thoughts are with the families and friends of the Pulse victims on this very difficult day.