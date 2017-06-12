Orlando United Day: Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Honor Victims Of Pulse Shooting 1 Year Later

One year later, the world remembers the 49 victims tragically murdered at LGBTQ nightclub Pulse on June 12. Celebrities like Lin-Manuel Miranda paid their respects to the fallen on Orlando United Day

It’s hard to believe that it’s the one year anniversary of the Pulse shooting. The tragedy unfolded at the popular LGBTQ club on June 12, 2016, when a gunman opened fire on partygoers around 2:00am. A harrowing 49 victims were fatally wounded, most of them very young, and LGBTQ identifying. The shooting was the largest attack on American soil since 9/11, and it was clear that it was an act of hatred. Today, the innocent victims whose lives were taken too soon are honoring by family, friends, and grieving strangers alike.

That includes celebrities, like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Billy Eichner, and Hillary Clinton, who paid their respects online. Billy posted a beautiful collage of every beautiful victim’s face on Twitter, captioned “One year later. Never forget. #Pulse”. Josh Gad posted the names of the fallen on Instagram, captioned again with “Never forget”. And Matt Bomer urged his Twitter followers to not only remember the victims, but to honor them by taking action:

A year later, and the loss and the shock still feels like just this morning.

Thinking about you today Orlando.

Always. #Pulse — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 12, 2017

Never forget #pulse A post shared by Josh Gad (@joshgad) on Jun 12, 2017 at 7:35am PDT

My heart is with the loved ones of the 49 people killed at Pulse, the city of Orlando, & the LGBT community. #WeWillNotLetHateWin pic.twitter.com/K8BkUW2GVt — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 12, 2017

One year later, we continue to honor the 49 lives lost too soon, as well as the heroes who emerged that day. #LoveOrlando #OrlandoUnitedDay pic.twitter.com/zEs8lK0Gbx — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) June 12, 2017

June 12th marks the day where just one year ago some of the most horrific events unfolded inside pulse nightclub. Let us spend our day today in mourning the loss of the 49 beautiful and innocent souls that got stolen from us in a disgusting and ignorant act of terrorism. But all the while celebrating their time on this beautiful earth. Please get out there , go to your local pride parades and events, march your hearts out and let us all wear our rainbows with PRIDE and remember that THIS is what pride month is all about ! 🌈🌈🌈 #lovealwayswins A post shared by Chloe Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) on Jun 12, 2017 at 6:11am PDT

1 yr after Orlando, let's again rmbr those we lost & put a stop 2 hate violence. #WeAreOrlando #HonorThemWithAction https://t.co/uG3ieHlLpK — Matt Bomer (@MattBomer) June 12, 2017

HollywoodLifers, our thoughts are with the families and friends of the Pulse victims on this very difficult day.