Prince William’s Desperate Mom, Diana, Threw Herself Down Stairs When 4 Months Pregnant With Him

Twenty years after her death, Princess Diana’s tragic story is still being told — this time through disturbing transcripts. In these documents Princess Diana herself reveals haunting details about her life, including an incident where she threw herself down the stairs while pregnant with Prince William!

The late Princess Diana was truly the people’s princess, but she lived a very dark life that only began to surface after her death twenty years ago at the age of 36. One of the ways the world learned of the deep conflicts she had with her husband Princes Charles, her mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the Royal Family was through Andrew Morton‘s book Diana: Her True Story. Diana recorded her darkest memories for Andrew on the condition that her involvement with the book would be kept secret. Now the transcripts of her tapes, along with the book, are being republished and some of the stories, such as the one of Diana trying to hurt herself while pregnant with her first son Prince William, 34, are just devastating.

“When I was four months pregnant with William I threw myself downstairs, trying to get my husband’s attention, for him to listen to me,” reads a transcript of a recording Diana made about her stay at Sandringham, the Queen’s Norfolk residence, in January 1982. “I had told Charles I felt so desperate and I was crying my eyes out. He said I was crying wolf. ‘I’m not going to listen,’ he said. ‘You’re always doing this to me. I’m going riding now.’ So I threw myself down the stairs. The Queen comes out, absolutely horrified, shaking — she was so frightened. I knew I wasn’t going to lose the baby (though I was) quite bruised around the stomach. When he came back, you know, it was just dismissal, total dismissal. He just carried on out of the door.” Click here to see pics of Prince William.

The story, while absolutely horrifying, is in keeping with other things Diana recounts in the tapes, including her struggles with bulimia, her emotional distance from Charles, her insomnia, ineffectual therapy and attempts to cut her wrists. She even told a story about how when William was three he said to her, “‘You’re the most selfish woman I’ve ever met. All you do is think of yourself,” claiming his father told him that!

