‘Pretty Little Liars’ Sneak Peek: Toby Finally Returns & Has A Heart-To-Heart With Spencer

Toby’s back! After some time away grieving Yvonne’s death, Toby returns to Rosewood on the June 13 episode of ‘Pretty Little Liars.’ He runs into Spencer and the former couple has a talk about everything from Yvonne to the investigation into Dunhill’s death.

Prepare yourselves, Spoby fans! Spencer and Toby are finally sharing a scene since that very emotional one in May 2 episode of Pretty Little Liars. Spencer meets up with Tobs at The Radley for a drink, and Toby’s channeling his inner lumberjack big time with his beard and plaid shirt. Toby left Rosewood after Yvonne died — right after they got married! — but he was forced to come back for questioning.

Spencer and Toby share a sweet hug before sitting down to really get down to business. Spencer asks Toby how he’s been doing after Yvonne’s tragic death. He admits that there are “some good days, some bad. I’m hanging in there.” He reveals he’s been staying out at the cabin to get away from all the drama and noise. “You could join me, if you’d like,” Toby says to Spencer, fueling the Spoby car with enough gas to make it around the world.

Before things get too awkward, the conversation quickly segues talk about Tanner. Toby admits he tried to probe Tanner about who she was talking to regarding the Dunhill case. “Should I be worried?” Spencer asks near tears. That’s when Toby asks if Spencer had anything to do with Dunhill’s murder. Busted. Spencer says she has to go, and Toby wants to know where. “It’s probably better if you don’t know,” she says with her best poker face.

There are only 3 episodes left of Pretty Little Liars’ final season, and they’re going to be I-N-T-E-N-S-E. Pretty Little Liars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.

