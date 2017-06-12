Olivia Wilde Just Rocked Trendy Peach Eyeshadow In The Most Wearable Way

Tons of celebs like Selena Gomez, Lena Dunham, Lady Gaga and Rihanna have all recently rocked hot pink or red eyeshadow. It’s a look that’s hard to pull off, but Olivia Wilde just did it flawlessly. Find out how below.



Hot pink eyes are everywhere — seen on Selena Gomez, the trend can look harsh and honestly, scary, but at the Tony Awards on June 11, Olivia Wilde rocked a softer version of the look and we can’t wait to copy it this summer! Her makeup artist Hung Vanngo used marc jacobs beauty and described the inspiration to HollywoodLife.com: “Olivia is wearing a long, shimmering red dress and I didn’t want to make it too obvious and give her red lips. Instead, I opted to do a fresh, peachy beauty look as it’s one of my favorite looks to do, and I think it also complements the dress in a more modern way.” Here’s how he created the peachy-golden look. He started by applying marc jacobs beauty highliner gel eye crayon eyeliner in sunset 74, which is a golden-bronze shade, all along the top and bottom lash line. Next, he applied the eyeliner on her lid to use as a base eyeshadow. On top of that, he applied a rose gold eyeshadow from marc jacobs beauty style eye-con no 7 — plush eyeshadow in the lover 220. He blended and softened using a pearly, nude shade from the same palette. He curled Olivia’s lashes and then used marc jacobs beauty velvet noir major volume mascara to the top lashes. For her bottom lashes, he used marc jacobs beauty feather noir ultra-skinny lash discovering mascara for definition over volume.

Her sleek and sexy bob was styled by Harry Josh, one of our fave celeb stylists! Here is how to copy her exact hair look!

“Step 1: Apply Aveda Smooth Infusion to wet hair to combat frizz and humidity then create a deep side part.

Step 2: Using the Harry Josh Pro Tools Pro Dryer 2000 and Harry Josh Pro Tools Premium Oval Brush, blow dry hair straight and flat against the head — zero volume.

Step 3: Once hair is bone dry, flatiron tiny sections of the hair from root to tip all over the head using the Harry Josh Pro Tools Ceramic Styling Iron.

Step 4: Finish by applying a healthy dose of Serge Normant Meta Sheer Dry Oil throughout the hair for a slightly wet look.”

She looked absolutely gorgeous at the Tony Awards in New York City. We loved that her peach eyes matched her cheeks and lips. She’s currently starring on Broadway in 1984, based on George Orwell’s novel.

HollywoodLifers, did you love the peach eye makeup seen on Olivia Wilde at the Tony Awards?