Nicole Kidman Urges Kit Harington To Propose To Rose Leslie & It’s Uncomfortable

When Nicole Kidman, 49, and Kit Harington, 30, appeared on the June 7 episode of The Late Late Show, the conversation turned quickly to their high-profile relationships. Kit revealed that he and longtime girlfriend, fellow Game of Thrones star, Rose Leslie, 30, just moved in together! After telling Nicole and host James Cordon, 38, about how excited he was to be “living with his best friend,” (aww!), Nicole had a follow-up question: when’s he popping the question? Way to catch him off guard!

“Are you getting married? I just think it’s kind of nice that, if you’re going to live together, maybe at least get engaged,” Nicole said, poking fun at Kit. “I’m working hard for [Rose] here. I’m just all about, you know, getting engaged and then living together.” Nicole was clearly joking when she was pressuring Kit to propose, but it was still a bit awkward. Kit went bright red, and said, “I’m getting put on the spot by Nicole Kidman. You know, step by step…it’s going very, very well.”

Kit and Rose got together while filming Game of Thrones in Ireland, and have been on-again, off-again since 2012. It looks like they’re firmly together, now! How cute is it that Jon Snow and Ygritte are together in real life? Rose has Kit’s heart. He loves her so much that he told her his deepest, darkest secret. That’s right, she was the only person who knew that Jon Snow wasn’t dead! Game of Thrones‘ executive producers told Kit that he couldn’t tell anyone the massive news, but he just couldn’t keep it from his girlfriend and co-star. Maybe Nicole has a point — when are they getting married?

