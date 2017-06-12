MLB Draft 2017 Live Stream — Watch The Best Amateur Baseball Players Get Picked

Hey batter! The Minnesota Twins are eyeing right-hander Kyle Wright with their first pick in the 2017 MLB Draft. Baseball’s big draft day is scheduled to begin at 6pm EST in Secaucus, New Jersey on June 12th and you can watch all the action online with us!

The struggling Minnesota Twins are set to have the first of pick of the 2017 MLB Draft with the World Series Champion Chicago Cubs in line for the final pick at the 30th spot. In between 1 and 30, every other professional team in baseball, aside from 3 teams, will have the opportunity to choose from a huge array of talented pitchers, fielders and sluggers. The Colorado Rockies, St. Louis Cardinals and the Cleveland Indians are the few teams who have no first round picks after signing free agents in the offseason.

While Kyle Wright, the right hander from Vanderbilt, may be the most talented pitcher available in the draft, he is not guaranteed to take the top spot. Hunter Greene, a high schooler from Sherman Oaks, California is a versatile player also expected to go in the top five as is left hander Brendan McKay. The Cincinnati Reds are in line for the second pick of the draft and the San Diego Padres are sitting pretty with the third choice.

The MLB Draft is a three day event with the first and second rounds happening on Monday, June 12th. On Tuesday, rounds 3-10 will be taking place beginning at 1pm and on Wednesday, rounds 11-40 will be kicked off starting at noon. The Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, the Detroit Tigers and every other team in the MLB will all be going after the top college and high school prospects available so good luck to all!

Live coverage of the 2017 #MLBDraft begins at 6 pm ET. Watch it on @MLBNetwork or watch the live stream right here: https://t.co/Jw2GPCrgV0 pic.twitter.com/7IGW3LR97r — MLB Draft (@MLBDraft) June 12, 2017

Baseball fans can WATCH THE 2017 MLB DRAFT ONLINE HERE via MLB.com‘s live stream. Enjoy the draft fans!

