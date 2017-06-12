Meek Mill Is Super Hot For Amber Rose — He’s Been Hitting On Her ‘Forever’

Ooh la la! Meek Mill has it bad for super sexy Amber Rose and he’s not afraid to show it! A source close to the star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY exactly how the rapper is letting her know he’s more than a fan!

Meek Mill, 30, knows what he likes and it’s Amber Rose, 33. The hip hop star can’t get enough of the strikingly beautiful model and has been flirting with her any chance he gets! “Meek is super hot for Amber, he’s been flirting and hitting on her forever,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. Unfortunately it sounds like Meek is just going to have to pine from afar for now as Amber respects Meek’s ex, Nicki Minaj, 34, too much. “It was a major issue between him and Nicki [Minaj] but Amber doesn’t reciprocate, she’s not interested in Meek, at all. She does love the attention though, it really feeds her ego. But she respects Nicki, and would never touch her leftovers, it would break her girl code. Amber is in a really good place right now, and she’s loving being single, being able to be her own woman.”

Meek recently made headlines when he left a comment of approval on a very revealing bottomless photo of Amber and his admiration just seems to keep growing by the minute! Looks like Meek will have to turn his attention elsewhere, like T.I.’s sidechick Bernice Burgos, who he recently gushed over. C’mon Meek make up your mind! See various sexy photos of Meek here!

Meek’s high profile two year romance with fellow hip hop star Nicki ended in Jan. 2017 and their split hasn’t been all sunshine and roses. The former pair have been in the headlines quite a bit with some not so nice opinions of each other. At the end of the day, we hope Meek finds the lady love that’s right for him and although it doesn’t appear it will be Amber any time soon, you never know what the future holds!

