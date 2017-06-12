Lindsay Lohan’s Fabulous Hair Makeover: Is This Her Best New ‘Do Since ‘Mean Girls’?

Lindsay Lohan is returning to TV, and she’s doing it with a chic new bob! That’s right, the former ‘Mean Girls’ star made the announcement that she’s joining ‘Sick Note’ on June 12, but all fans can talk about is her gorgeous new haircut.

YAS [Confessions of a Teenage Drama] QUEEN! Lindsay Lohan, 30, revealed the exciting news that she’s been cast in the second season of Sick Note on June 12, and the pic that she shared has fans buzzing. That’s because she’s rocking a totally new look, and her hair is utterly amazing! The Mean Girls star can be seen sporting a chic asymmetrical bob, and we think she looks mature and stunning. Her skin is also totally glowing, and her classy blazer gives her a professional vibe. We’re so happy for her! See pics of Lindsay, here.

She also has some huge stars at her side. Rupert Grint (AKA Ron Weasley) is also joining the show, along with Nick Frost. Rupert was cast as Daniel Glass, a “a compulsive liar stuck in a failing relationship and dead-end insurance job, under the thumb of irrepressible boss Kenny West, ” according to Sky 1 network. Lindsay will play Katarina, Daniel’s boss’ daughter. We can’t wait to see all of the drama that unfolds!

This is the first time we will have seen Lindsay in a serious role since 2012 when she portrayed Elizabeth Taylor in Liz & Dick. A trailer for a new reality show starring Linds leaked in March, but it looked like a bit of a mess compared to Sick Note. Our fingers are crossed that this time, she really is “back, b*tches!”

Here’s her amazing makeover:

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Lindsay’s new look? Let us know!