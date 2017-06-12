Liam Payne Planning Massive Chest Tattoo For Newborn Son Bear — What’s He Getting?

Liam Payne may already be covered in tattoos, but apparently his most important ink is yet to come! Revealing he’s planning on getting a huge tat in honor of his & GF Cheryl’s infant son Bear, the singer admitted it’s going to ‘really hurt!’ But just what does he have planned? Find out what he’s thinking here!

Liam Payne, 23, is LOVING fatherhood! So much so that he’s adding to his tattoo collection to mark the arrival of his and girlfriend Cheryl Fernandez-Versini‘s, 33, baby son Bear Grey Payne, 2 1/2 months. Planning the ultimate tribute, the former boybander told The Sun that his new ink will be large and it’ll go on his chest — ouch! “I love getting tattoos,” Liam gushed. “I haven’t decided what yet but I’ll make it a surprise. I’ve got to do my chest next, which is going to really hurt.”

While we don’t know when exactly Liam will be getting his new artwork done, we can definitely count on it happening in the near future. Liam does, after all, love marking himself up to honor special moments in his life. Let’s not forget that the newly-solo artist even got a rose tattoo on his hand back in January to match the one that covers Cheryl’s lower back. But aside from revealing he’ll be honoring baby Bear with a special tattoo, he also told the publication that his new music material has already been approved by his baby boy! In fact, the newborn “laughed his head off” when he sang for him. How cute is THAT?

“He’s literally learnt to giggle yesterday,” Liam told MailOnline at Capital FM’s Summertime Ball on June 10. “I was going through my album this morning and picking out some songs, seeing if I still like and there’s a little ‘wahoo’ in one of the songs and he was literally laughing his head off. He loved it.” Aw! And as first-time parents, Cheryl and Liam are documenting as much as they possibly can about Bear’s life. “So he giggled for the first time and me and Cheryl went ‘ah.’ It’s literally the best thing ever,” he gushed to the outlet. “We don’t take a lot of photos so we’ve started getting into taking a lot of photos and things. It’s great.”

Liam and Cheryl welcomed baby Bear on Mar. 22, and while the new mom has stayed out of the spotlight since the birth — and has kept Bear out of the spotlight as well — Liam has been busy promoting his debut solo single, “Strip That Down.” And on his new music to come, Liam is featuring Bear by including his heartbeat on one of his new tracks! “Just before Bear was born we took his heartbeat and used it in a song, his heartbeat is somewhere on the record,” Liam revealed on June 6 during the red carpet for the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards 2017. “Us musicians love using our kids on our records.”

