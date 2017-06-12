LeBron James Inspired By Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Comeback & His ‘Never Say Die’ Attitude

Greatness inspires greatness. As he gears up for Game 5, LeBron James is channeling none other than Tom Brady to get in the zone. After the Patriots came back from a debilitating deficit in Super Bowl 51, the King is using that to fuel his NBA Finals mentality. HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE details!

It’s do or die in Game 5 for the Cavaliers, and LeBron James, 32, is digging deep for inspiration. After coming back from a 25-point deficit in Super Bowl 51, the Patriots — led by Tom Brady, 39 — beat the Falcons, 34-28. And, that’s the mentality King James wants to instill within himself and his teammates.

“LeBron is doing two things to get into his teammates heads and psyche them up for the road ahead,” a source close to the Cavs organization EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “He’s telling them that he needs a week of their best; a week to play like they’ve never played before in order to be NBA Champions.”

So, what’s the game plan going into the Bay tonight, June 12? — “LeBron’s planning to watch highlights from Super Bowl 51 with the team, to show them that anything is possible. What happened at this past year’s Super Bowl is the mindset LeBron wants his teammates to have; a ‘never say die’ attitude that the Patriots were able to fight through. That is what he is stressing to the team; to have that laser focus.”

The Patriots were down 28-3 late into the 3rd quarter during SB 51. However, they played smart and they played hard, which not only earned them the championship, but the biggest comeback in SB history. And, that’s exactly where the Cavs are right now.

The Cavs were down 3-0 in the series before Game 4 on June 9. While the Warriors had the chance to close it out in Cleveland on Friday night, the Cavs weren’t ready to go home without keeping the gold in the land. Everything clicked for the Cavs and they swept the Warriors 137-116

Now, the Cavs have a chance to make history. They can be the the first team ever to climb out of an 0-3 hole in the NBA Finals. And, crazier things have happened. We mean, the Dubs are the only team in Finals history to blow a 3-1 lead. So, can the Cavs win the next three games? There’s still hope!

Kevin Durant, 28, or Here’s what’s on the line tonight for Game 5: The Warriors could close out the series in the Bay; OR the Cavs can continue to defy all of the odds and pull out their second win of the series. AND, then there’s the topic of who will get the MVP? Will it be, 28, or Steph Curry , 29? Who do you have?

