LeBron James Inspired By Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Comeback & His ‘Never Say Die’ Attitude
Greatness inspires greatness. As he gears up for Game 5, LeBron James is channeling none other than Tom Brady to get in the zone. After the Patriots came back from a debilitating deficit in Super Bowl 51, the King is using that to fuel his NBA Finals mentality. HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE details!
It’s do or die in Game 5 for the Cavaliers, and LeBron James, 32, is digging deep for inspiration. After coming back from a 25-point deficit in Super Bowl 51, the Patriots — led by Tom Brady, 39 — beat the Falcons, 34-28. And, that’s the mentality King James wants to instill within himself and his teammates.
“LeBron is doing two things to get into his teammates heads and psyche them up for the road ahead,” a source close to the Cavs organization EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “He’s telling them that he needs a week of their best; a week to play like they’ve never played before in order to be NBA Champions.”
So, what’s the game plan going into the Bay tonight, June 12? — “LeBron’s planning to watch highlights from Super Bowl 51 with the team, to show them that anything is possible. What happened at this past year’s Super Bowl is the mindset LeBron wants his teammates to have; a ‘never say die’ attitude that the Patriots were able to fight through. That is what he is stressing to the team; to have that laser focus.”