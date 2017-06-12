Kylie Jenner Furious At Tyga After He Disses Her In ‘Playboy’ Track — He Needs ‘To Get A Life’

The disses keep coming! HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Kylie Jenner is furious with her ex Tyga after he casually called her out in his new controversial track ‘Playboy.’ She thinks he needs to move on and get over it!

Things are heating up but not in a good way! Kylie Jenner, 19, is not happy with her ex boyfriend Tyga, 27, after he carelessly mocked her in his new song “Playboy” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. The public pair broke it off in April 2017 after having a tumultuous on and off relationship for three years and Tyga’s seemingly not happy with his ex girlfriend’s new relationship with Travis Scott, 25. Perhaps his new track with lyrics like, “She a superstar/She got it bad for me/ If I hang up, she call right back to me,” is his way of dealing with the break up? Still, Kylie is absolutely not having it! See hot and flaunting pics of a post break up Kylie here!

“Kylie has no intention of responding to Tyga over his ‘Playboy’ track. She’s moved firmly on from him, and she’s all about Travis these days. She thinks Tyga needs to get over it, and get a life of his own,” the source said. “Being with Travis has shown Kylie how wrong her relationship with Tyga was—they were constantly fighting and playing games. It’s totally different with Travis though, she feels like she’s finally in a grown up relationship, with trust, and respect. She’s totally crazy about Travis, and the feeling is mutual — he treats her so well that it makes her head spin, they are completely in love, not to mention, in lust, with each other. Kylie and Travis are the real deal, and everyone can see this relationship going all the way.” It sounds like this one could last for a long time!

Kylie may not be happy with Tyga but she’s still got plenty to be thankful for. After releasing a highly successful cosmetics line, Kylie Cosmetics, the young beauty has been gearing up for the Aug. 2017 premiere of her own E! reality television series called Life Of Kylie. After years of being a part of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, she seems content and ready to showcase her individuality! You go, Kylie!

