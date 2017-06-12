Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Perfect Bare Butt Frolicking On Beach With Hailey Baldwin

Damn, mama! Kourtney Kardashian hit the beach in Miami on June 12 with her kids and pal Hailey Baldwin in tow, and her booty looked phenomenal in a high-waisted black bikini. See the pics!

38 years old isn’t too old to have some fun in the waves! Kourtney Kardashian looked like a kid again, splashing around in the blue waters of Miani, FL on June 12. She spent a day in the sun with her kids and model friend Hailey Baldwin, 20, and didn’t hesitate to jump into the water and get wet and wild! The photos of her having a blast and laughing as the waves crash over her are so cute, but the best part is her insanely hot black bikini! See all the pics of their vacation, here.

Kourtney rocked a skin-tight high-waisted bikini that made her tummy look super tiny, and her legs look miles long. And when she turned around? Her perky butt was totally show-stopping! She literally looked just as good as her 20-year-old model bestie Hailey, who was wearing a white two-piece number with big black sunglasses. We love that these girls were all about the fun, and wore their wet hair slicked back with no makeup in sight. You two rock!

Of course, what’s a day at the beach without building a sandcastle with the kids? Kourtney collaborated with Penelope Disick, 4, (who wore the cutest leopard one-piece we’ve ever seen!) and little Reign Disick, 2, to use pails and plastic shovels to try to build a fortress. So sweet! Her eldest son Mason Disick, 7, also seemed to have a blast, running through the water with a huge grin — even showing off his two missing front teeth!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kourtney’s super-sexy look? Let us know!