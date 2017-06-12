‘L&HH: Atlanta’ Recap — Kirk Frost Offers To Get A DNA Test To Save His Marriage

Trouble in paradise? Exes are reunited on a ladies trip to Jamaica, during the June 12 episode of ‘L&HH: Atlanta.’ Kirk Frost goes the extra mile to get Rasheeda back and offers to take a DNA test, but that’s not all. Shawne Williams proposes to Jessica Dime!

Hello vacation! Rasheeda, Tammy Rivera, Melissa Scott, Karlie Redd, Mimi Faust and Jessica Dime are having a total blast during their getaway to Jamaica, enjoying what started out as an all-girls excursion. However, the vibe quickly changes when the men in their lives show up unexpectedly, on the June 12 episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta titled “Jamaican Me Crazy.” Yung Joc peeks around the corner while the ladies are drinking, but his ex Karlie was not too thrilled to see him — especially when he brought Kirk Frost along after the baby drama. The ladies all storm off, proving it was an unwelcome visit for most of them. Luckily, Tammy seems pretty happy to see her beau Waka Flocka when he surprises her with a live performance!

Relaxing at home, Joseline Hernandez is positively glowing while spending time with her precious daughter Bonnie Bella, who she welcomed in Dec. 2016. The Puerto Rican Princess is enjoying every minute with her little girl, but she can’t help but recall the tough road leading up to her silver lining. While thinking about her paternity test drama with Stevie J, she’s shocked at how far they’ve come. “I did not know there was this type of love in the world until Bonnie came along,” Jos says, adding, “I want to show her the love and everything that I didn’t have.” She admits her and Stevie are cordial, since she really wants her daughter to have a relationship with him.

Back in paradise, Kirk tries to make an effort to make it up to Rasheeda after his infidelity. He confesses that he’s ready to take a DNA test, but he wants to get a lawyer involved to make sure they find out the truth. Kirk is even more convinced that he’s not the father after Rasheeda tells him about Logan‘s little visit. In case you missed it, Jasmine Washington‘s ex boyfriend stopped by her shop and claimed he might be the father. “I walked away from the table last night, because I’m getting tired of the same lame excuses. I can’t walk away from a 17-year marriage, two children, several businesses together,” she says, admitting there’s still something worth fighting for.

Later, the all-white party is lit! Everyone is sipping on a frosty beverage and enjoying each other’s company, despite the unavoidable tension between the exes. What starts out as a perfect afternoon quickly takes a dark turn, when Tresure P brags about sleeping with married men, which sets off all of the women. Tresure goes the extra mile by talking about Rasheeda’s baby mama drama, addressing how she knows Jasmine’s girl Keanna. She even disses Kirk, claiming that shouldn’t have cheated on his wife and taken care of his alleged love child. Jasmine then lunged towards the reality star, grabbing a fistful of her thick black hair. The crew was all team Rasheeda on this one!

Hours after, everybody is having a blast while sightseeing on a boat. Karlie says exactly how she’s feeling. “As a man, a real mother***ing man, all the sh*t you done put me through, you could at least apologize,” she says to Joc, who responds, “I’ve been thinking about this lately. Been a lot of lonely nights. I thought about that sh*t… you can at least make her wait for it. But tonight, you going to get this d*** .” Sparks were also flying when Shawne Williams surprises his girlfriend Jessica. “Here I am feeling all sad and lonely, cause everyone else’s man is here,” she said, but not for long. Shawne had a MAJOR surprise in store for his stunning counterpart!

After talking about their blossoming romance, Shawne gets down on one knee and POPS THE QUESTION, admitting he’s head over heels in love. The NBA star’s sweet proposal causes Jessica to break down in tears, since she’s happier than ever. Even Joc admits this is the most “romantic” vacation he’s been on! Love was in the air for all the couples, as fans see Tammy and Joc cuddling, Rasheeda considering taking back Kirk and more. As if that wasn’t enough to process, Karlie and Joc also found a way to forgive each other!

