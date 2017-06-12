The Kimono Is The One Summer Trend Everyone Should Add To Their Wardrobe — Here’s Why

The hottest trend of the summer is by far kimonos & so many celebs have been spotted wearing them! It’s the one summer trend everyone needs to add to their wardrobe right now & we have tips on how to style them!

From the Kardashian and Jenner gals to the Hadid sisters, everyone has been rocking a kimono lately and it’s the go-to summer style staple. There are so many different types of kimonos and countless ways to wear them, which makes them so fun to add to your wardrobe. There are a ton of different ways to style a kimono and the best part about it, is that it instantly transforms your outfit. What do you guys think of the kimono trend — will you try it?

Whether you’re wearing jean shorts and a t-shirt or a simple cotton dress, adding a kimono to your outfit is the way to go. It instantly dresses up your look and you can use the wardrobe staple to transform your look from day to night. Pack a kimono in your beach bag if you’re heading to the bar after, and you’re set. Not only can they transform your outfit, you can rock a kimono as a dress on it’s own. add a belt and you’re ready to rock.

There are so many different types of kimonos — from cotton to silk, satin, embroidered, and so much more. Plus, they come in every pattern under the sun from florals to stripes, and everything in between. You can rock a kimono with sneakers and jeans like Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner did, or you can rock a kimono with heels for a night out like Kourtney Kardashian and Kelly Rowland. Either way, a kimono will give you major style points.

What do you guys think of the trend? Will you try it?