Why You Should Be Lifting Heavy Weights In The Gym — Khloe Kardashian’s Trainer’s Tips

It’s a huge myth that weight training will make women ‘bulk up’ and be huge — actually, it’s so important to lift heavy weights for lean muscle and to burn more calories throughout the day. Khloe Kardashian’s trainer explains.

Celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson is an expert in fitness and he told HollywoodLife.com that you need to be lifting heavier weights. Now, I’m not talking about bench pressing 100 pounds, but you should be using at least 10 pound weights for arm exercises and even higher weights for leg exercises (of course, talk to your doctor before starting any fitness plan). I recently worked out with Gunnar and I did kettlebell swings with a 23 pound kettlebell like it was no big thang and I’m not a seasoned athlete. He told me: “2 pound weights won’t do anything. Your purse weighs more than that, your toddler weighs more than that, your carry-on weights more than that.” So true! I basically weight lift my 15 pound purse around with me every day. He continued: “You’re not going to build. Your body doesn’t produce enough testosterone and if you’re not eating above and beyond, you won’t build.”

So if you think “weights” are going to make you look like an Olympic bodybuilder, you are mistaken. But if you don’t have access to super heavy weights, you can still use your own body. Planks, squats, lunges, and push ups are amazing body weight exercises — and no equipment is needed! Gunnar says he used to do “fasted cardio,” but now he eats before a workout. “I have almond butter before. I trained forever on fasted cardio but my nutritionist said you should put something in your system, so I have an almond butter packet about 1 hour and 10 minutes before. And I work out at 5am — I have that when I get up and it’s in my system I never fade. I feel stronger by the end of the workout.”

Protein is your friend people! Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian have spoken about their love for Justin’s Almond Butter Packets — the single serving methods are super easy to keep in your purse or car for a healthy snack anytime.

