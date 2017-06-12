Khloe Kardashian Blowing Tristan Thompson’s Phone Up With Inspiring Tony Robbins Quotes

Khloe Kardashian knows just how to inspire Tristan Thompson to help the Cavs win the NBA Finals: the power of positive thinking! She’s been sending him Tony Robbins’ best motivational quotes non-stop, and it’s helping!

Once Tristan Thompson, 26, is on the court going head-to-head against the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 on June 12, there’s not much Khloe Kardashian, 32, can do to help him and the Cleveland Cavaliers win. That’s why she’s been doing her best to pump him up before the big showdown! He slayed Game 4 when he had her shining positivity on the sidelines, and now she’s trying to give him the same support for Game 5. “Khloe is all about the power of positive thought,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “So she’s been blowing up his phone with inspirational messages before Game 5.” We love it!

Khloe has been borrowing quotes from one of her favorite motivators to get the job done. “She loves Tony Robbins, and has been sending some of his powerful phrases and messages to inspire Tristan,” said the source. “She keeps telling Tristan he is ‘f***ing unstoppable.’ He really appreciates it.” Aww! Despite the ridiculous rumors of a Kardashian curse plaguing the Cavs, it seems like Khloe really brings nothing but good luck, love, and support!

The Kardashians basically put the “curse” business to rest during Game 4. A good chunk of the fam including Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Mason Disick and Penelope Disick were sitting on the sidelines, cheering on the team. And guess what? They won! That sounds like good luck, if you ask us.

