Khloe Kardashian ‘Happy’ Fans Blaming Curse For Cavs’ Losses: Wants Tristan To Get Credit For Win

Khloe Kardashian is done caring about her family’s ‘curse.’ An insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the reality TV star is fine with Cleveland Cavaliers fans thinking she is the reason the team loses, as long as her beau Tristan Thompson is why they win!

Khloe Kardashian, 32, and her sisters have heard enough hurtful “Kardashian Curse” rumors to last them a lifetime. The sisters are infamous for “wrecking” the basketball careers of every player they become romantically entangled with. But Khloe is not about to let some silly superstition get in the way of her beau Tristan Thompson‘s ability to shine during the NBA finals. That optimism will be especially important tonight, June 12, as we go into Game 5 of the championship.

“Khloe is tired of all the BS Kardashian curse stuff and hopes the Cavs’ last win will silence all the haters,” an insider close to Khloe told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But if not, she’s willing to take all the blame because she can handle it. It actually bothers her more when the haters attack Tristan and his play. She’s actually happy to take the blame rather than see her boo get beat up by the fans. But when he does play well and they do win she wants everyone to give Tristan the credit he deserves!” Click here to see pics of Tristan.

Tonight’s game is a VERY important battle, in which Tristan and the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers will face off against the Golden State Warriors. Some fans think the Cavs can pull this thing off and others are already blaming the “curse” for what could be the team’s 4th loss in the finals. And if the Cavs lose, that’s all folks! But Khloe is willing to let fans blame her family for a possible loss, as long as they let Tristan take the credit for when they win this game!

