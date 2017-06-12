Oh my! Katy Perry has had a non-stop live stream going to celebrate the release of her new album ‘Witness.’ Unfortunately, she had a little mishap while getting a massage on June 11, and ended up flashing her nude butt! See the pic, here.

If you’re going to live stream every second of your life for 96 hours straight, things are bound to go wrong. That’s what Katy Perry, 32, learned first-hand on June 11! The “Swish Swish” singer decided to do a 4-day-long live stream to celebrate the release of her new album Witness, and though it’s been super fun, interesting, and empowering, it hit a little snag on June 11. Katy was getting a massage as thousands of people watched, and when she went to re-adjust herself on the table, her blanket slipped and revealed her completely naked booty underneath! SCROLL DOWN TO SEE THE SHOCKING PIC.

Despite the little mishap, Katy’s special event has been super cool! She’s had interesting guests like Caitlyn Jenner, Mario Lopez, Arianna Huffington, Chef Gordon Ramsey, Neil DeGrasse Tyson, and more. We got to see her do fun activities like watch TV, dye her hair pink and blue, cook meatballs and quinoa, meditate, and groom her dog Nugget. Plus, there were all of the serious moments, like an honest political conversation with Cait, a discussion about race and religion with DeRay McKesson, and a dinner to talk about culture and diversity with America Ferrera, Ebony Underwood, Heather Rae, and more! Of course, people can’t stop talking about her butt getting totally exposed either, so here’s the pic:

