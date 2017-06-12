Kanye West Cheering For Tristan Thompson Even Though Steph Curry Is His Favorite Player

Kanye West is showing love to his fam! Despite his favorite player being Steph Curry, a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY he’s fully supporting sister in law, Khloe Kardashian’s beau, Tristan Thompson, in the NBA finals.

Tristan Thompson, 26, and the Cleveland Cavaliers need all the support they can get as they square off against the Golden State Warriors in a must win Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Fortunatley, they have an amazing cheerleader in the one and only, Kanye West, 40! The beau of Kanye’s sister-in-law, Khloe Kardashian, 32, needs a win and Yeezy is absolutely there for them, sending Tristan encouraging messages. !

“Another person who is supporting Tristan is Kanye,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They aren’t very close but Kanye always has Kim and her family’s back. He’s sent some supportive texts to Tristan which was very cool. Kanye loved Jordan and the Bulls and his favorite player right now is Steph but he’s still cheering for Tristan.” Well isn’t that sweet?! It seems Tristan and co. are completely ignoring any mention of the “Kardashian Curse” and are focusing on the winning instead!

Fortunately, Tristan and his team had a successful Game 4 and have already had numerous support from the most of the Kardashian clan including Kanye’s wife of three years, Kim Kardashian, 36, so the added encouragement from Kanye can only help!

Kanye seems to be spending a lot of his time with Kim and his kids lately. He recently celebrated his birthday and took a luxurious trip with his family to the Bahamas. Despite his sometimes controversial ties with folks in the entertainment industry and beyond, the talented artist has proven he knows how to stand by his lady and her family’s side. Perhaps that loyalty will help Tristan get the victory he’s playing for? I guess we’ll have to wait to watch the game and see!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Kanye supporting Tristan in the big game? Let us know!