Kala Brown: Shocking Video Shows Kidnap Victim Being Freed From Serial Killer’s Crate

Seven months after Kala Brown was miraculously saved by police after being kidnapped by serial killer Todd Kohlhepp, a video has surfaced of her rescue. Watch the moment officials freed the 30-year-old after she was chained up and locked in a crate here.

Kala Brown survived more than two months in captivity after she and her boyfriend, Charles David Carver, were kidnapped by Todd Kohlhepp in Aug. 2016. While Todd shot and killed Charles, he allowed Kala to live, but she spent her two months locked in a crate and chained to the wall, being fed only once a day in the horrible conditions. Last month, Todd was sentenced to seven consecutive life sentences for killing Charles and six other victims, and a video of Kala’s miraculous rescue has now been released.

The video shows officials breaking into the massive crate and slowly approaching the victim, who has a chain around her neck that’s attached to her hands. Kala seems relatively calm amidst the rescue, as police use a bolt cutter to free her from the chains. “Todd Kohlhepp shot Charlie Carver three times in the chest, wrapped him in a blue tarp, put him in the bucket of the tractor, locked me down here,” she can be heard explaining. “I’ve never seen him again. He says he’s dead and buried. He says there are several bodies dead and buried out here.”

Kala and Charles went to Todd’s property to clean on Aug. 31, 2016 when they disappeared. Police were finally able to track the couple’s last known cellphone signals to find Kala on Nov. 3. When they approached the area of the crate, they found she was inside when she started banging on the walls. “[He] let me know that if I tried to run, he’d kill me,” Kala admitted in a February interview. “If I tried to hurt him, he’d kill me. If I fought back, he’d kill me. And then he raped me.” The whole situation is completely heartbreaking.

