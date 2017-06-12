Well, that was awkward. Justin Bieber pumped up the crowd during his headlining set at Summerburst Festival in Stockholm, Sweden on June 10, only to have them turn on him when he refused to sing his hit ‘Despacito.’ Watch a fan chuck an object at his head in this wild video!

Justin Bieber, 23, narrowly avoided being taken out by a flying object at his concert in Sweden on June 10, as you can see in this fan-recorded video! You can hear him arguing with the front row about singing “Despacito,” and pandemonium ensues once he refuses to belt out the jam. At around the 0:25 mark, one fan flings an object (it appears to be some sort of book or program) at the singer’s head, but he ducks just in time, avoiding a possible concussion. So crazy!

To be fair, Justin totally forgot the lyrics the last time he attempted to sing the song (which is a remix collab with Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi) live at 1OAK in New York City on May 23, so we don’t blame him for sitting this one out. Apart from the word “Despacito,” he wasn’t even able to sing the chorus. Yikes!

Apart from that little mishap, JB gave the crowd in Sweden a show to remember. His set had all of the usual impressive production and pyrotechnics, and the show went on without a hitch. Next, the “2U” singer heads to Bern, Switzerland on June 15, then it’s off to Italy and Ireland. You can catch him on the Purpose World Tour here!

WHAT A SHOW! @justinbieber 💥💥💥💥💥💥🙌🏼👑🙌🏼 A post shared by Summerburst Festival (@summerburst_festival) on Jun 10, 2017 at 1:48pm PDT

