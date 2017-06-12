Did Justin Bieber Debut Different Hip-Hop Sound On New Song? Fans Freak Over Alleged Leak

Are you sitting down? Good, because Justin Bieber allegedly radically changed his sound on a brand-new track, and the Internet is flipping out over it. Here’s what we know!

Justin Bieber, 23, allegedly appears on a never-before-heard song titled “New One,” according to the Redditsphere, and fans are losing their minds over the hip-hop sounding track. “Yeah I copped something new, a new get-up,” The Biebs allegedly raps on the song, and the Beliebers are loving it. “I would sh*t in a pillow case if JB was to release a whole album like this,” one person commented. “This is heat! Also, was that JB rapping? If yes, then he seriously switched his flow up!” another wrote.

It’s not unusual for other hip-hop artists to feature on JB’s tracks, going way back to Ludacris on “Baby,” but doing the rap verses himself is definitely a different direction for JB. We have to say, we’re not opposed to the idea!

Take a look at more of the alleged song lyrics here:

They just wanna play with me, they just wanna play with me

Just got back from the Middle East

Maybe just a little cheese, still wanna play with me?

Back to the crib for two minutes, I got something to do

Yeah, you get it

Yeah I copped something new, a new get-up

Yeah, phone coming through, you keep your head up

Gotta have all the new kicks, better have all the new tricks

And my bank go shit, gotta have all the new whips

Gotta have all the new chicks, my bad, I’m sick

I never had a problem with a money clip

Paper always glazed like a honey dip

I was always raised like “Honey, quit”

I’m just being funny with this funny shit I pull up in my new whip, baby, that’s my new one

You ask me who my crew is, baby there’s no new ones

And I’m just saying “deuces,” I just need a new one Oh yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah

Oh, oh yeah, oh yeah I pull up in my new whip, baby, that’s my new one

You ask me who my crew is, baby there’s no new ones

And I’m just saying “deuces,” I just need a new one

(I, I just need a new one, I, I just need that brand new one, yeah)

