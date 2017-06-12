SO exciting! Julia Stiles is officially pregnant! The ’10 Things I Hate About You’ actress & her fiancé Preston J. Cook are set to be 1st-time parents later this year, and we could not be more thrilled for the adorable couple!

Julia Stiles, 36, is preparing for motherhood! The Save the Last Dance star and her fiancé Preston J. Cook are set to welcome their first child later this year, as her rep confirmed to People mag that she’s pregnant! In fact, in a recent photo taken with radio presenter Nick Snaith of Magic FM in London, Julia was cradling her tiny baby bump, which was a tell-tale sign that she has a bun in the oven! While Julia and Preston are usually pretty private, we can assume they announced their baby news since the actress is currently in London promoting her new series, Riviera, and she’s no longer able to hide her bump.

Julia and Nick got engaged on Christmas Eve back in 2015 at a private residence in Isla Grande, Colombia. But while the lovebirds have been engaged for well over a year now, they’re in no rush to actually tie the knot. “I’m not getting a ton of marital advice,” Julia revealed to the publication last year. “We’re really slow on the wedding planning so I haven’t really been soliciting advice. Somebody told me about radical empathy, but I’m still trying to figure out what that means. I’m trying to figure out what makes it radical.” The soon-to-be parents met on the set of 2015’s Go with Me, where Preston worked as a camera assistant.

Julia’s newest project, Riviera, is an upcoming 10-part thriller series coming to the U.K.’s Sky Atlantic. In the show, which premieres June 15, Julia plays a woman named Georgiana. Georgiana is recently married to Constantine Clios, a billionaire killed in a yacht explosion in the South of France. After his death, Georgiana discovers their extravagant lifestyle was made possible by criminal behavior — even murder. Congrats again to Julia and Preston on their exciting baby news, we can’t wait for find out more about their little one!

