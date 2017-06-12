Jessica Chastain: First Photos Of Her Stunning Wedding Gown

Jessica Chastain & Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo are officially married & the happy couple looked incredible at their wedding in Italy on June 10. What do you guys think of Jessica’s gorgeous wedding gown?

Jessica Chastain, 40, officially tied the knot to her long-time Italian boyfriend, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, in Venice, Italy on June 10th. The happy couple wed at the Passi de Preposulo family estate Villa Tiepolo Passi in the city of Treviso. The wedding looked absolutely amazing and not only was the venue perfect, Jessica’s wedding gown was absolutely stunning. What did you guys think of Jessica’s gown — did you love it as much as we did?

Jessica’s white gown was so classic and beautiful — we’re obsessed. She donned a strapless white lace gown with a skintight, corset bodice. The lacy dress was cinched in at the waist, highlighting her amazing figure, and the rest of the gown flowed out into a flowy lace and chiffon skirt. The dress was the perfect mix of classy and elegant and we love that it wasn’t too over the top. She added a gorgeous sheer chiffon veil to the back of her hair, and it looked gorgeous.

As for her hair and makeup, Jessica went very plain and simple. She slicked back her bright red hair into a sleek, tight bun and clipped a veil into the bun. As for makeup, she went very natural and neutral, opting out of anything crazy. As for jewelry, she didn’t wear any at all except for her gorgeous diamond ring — it was perfect. We loved that she went with a very simple and beautiful look — it was amazing.

Aside from Jessica looking gorgeous, some of her guests included fellow actresses, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt, who both looked fabulous as well. Anne opted to wear a gorgeous red and purple Valentino gown, while Emily donned a red Peter Pilotto dress with metallic sandals. We loved their dresses!

