Jenelle Evans Details Heroin Addiction That Lost Her Custody Of Son: I Used ‘4 Or 5 Times A Day’

Jenelle Evans, 25, admittedly did not have an easy time as a teenager, and she’s opening up about her heartbreaking hardships in her new memoir, Read Between The Lines: From The Diary Of A Teenage Mom, which will hit bookstands on July 25. From a teen pregnancy, to starring on MTV’s 16 & Pregnant and Teen Mom 2, Jenelle also had an absentee father and a wicked addiction to drugs — including heroin. In fact, she ended up losing custody of her now-seven-year-old son Jace Evans due to her infatuation with drugs.

“My first trip was amazing. I won’t glamorize the drug by going into the long details of why people love it so damned much,” E! News shared in an excerpt from Jenelle’s book. “Before I knew it, I was shooting up four or five times a day. I was hooked.” Sadly, as with most drug addicts, Jenelle soon began to cut her loved ones out of her life. “The first thing I lost to the drug was my family,” she wrote. “I disowned my mother and siblings and friends, but the truth is no one wants to talk to you when they suspect you’re a junkie.”

She was then not allowed to see her son Jace. Her mother Barbara Evans had taken over custody. “It hurt my heart, made me sick to my soul that I couldn’t see my son. I filled that hateful void with more drugs,” the mom-of-three bravely confessed. “The drugs always made the pain go away. They didn’t turn on me or betray me. I guess heroin was my first steady, dependable lover. It gave me what I needed to live and I gave it my life. By this entry, heroin was the only thing I had in my life that loved me.” Pretty heart-wrenching, right?

After getting help at a hospital, she finally turned to family for support. “I ended up calling the last person in the world I expected to talk to, or expected would help me. My mother,” Jenelle said. “For all of our problems, I owe her for what she did that day. I called her and told her what kind of trouble I was in, and how I needed help.” The reality star is now engaged to David Eason, whom she shares infant daughter Ensley Jolie Eason, 5 months, with. In addition to Jace and Ensley, Jenelle has a third child, son Kaiser Orion Griffith, 2, whom she had with ex Nathan Griffith.

Jenelle is now drug-free, and she’s thankful for her clean lifestyle. “My life has changed so much since I stopped doing drugs — my whole attitude has changed,” the star told People mag about getting clean back in 2015. She said it’s also made her “more active in my children’s lives.” And while Barbara at one point had sole custody of Jace, Jenelle and her mother have recently reached a custody agreement. “It felt amazing to finally be reunited,” Jenelle told E! of their reunion over Memorial Day weekend this year. “He was so happy he didn’t even know what to do first when he got home. I was nervous a little bit because I didn’t want Jace thinking it was me that didn’t want to visit with him, but when he arrived everything was back to the way it used to be.” Aw!

