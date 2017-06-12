Jenelle Evans Calls Cops Claiming Mom Was Holding Son Jace Hostage During Explosive Fight

It’s no secret ‘Teen Mom’ Jenelle Evans & her mom Barbara have a volatile relationship. But perhaps their most recent blowout takes the cake for their wildest fight yet! A new report claims Jenelle called the police on her mother, frantically insisting she took her 7-year-old son hostage — yikes!

Jenelle Evans, 25, and her mom Barbara Evans‘, 64, custody war over the Teen Mom‘s oldest child, son Jace Evans, 7, took a turn for the worst on May 12 when Jenelle called the cops on her mother, according to documents obtained by Radar Online. What apparently went down is that the reality star made a frantic 911 call over Mother’s Day weekend, complaining to police that her mother was holding Jace hostage at her North Carolina home. “We received a call that there was concern about the welfare of the children in the home,” Boiling Springs Lake Chief Brad Shirley reportedly told the publication. Apparently it was “an estranged time for visitation with Jenelle’s son” that caused the stir.

“For whatever reason the grandmother did not want to honor that visitation schedule,” Brad added. And Barbara reportedly confirmed what authorities said. “I did not want to let Jace see her,” the grandmother told the media outlet. “Jace did not want to go with her. I told Jace and another grandchild to just hide in the house. She came over and banged on my garage and windows for a full hour. She was going ballistic. I thought ‘Jesus Christ, she’s going to break my windows.’” Wow! Barbara added, “The kids were hiding in the bedroom petrified.”

The incident only escalated though, as, according to Barbara, Jenelle called the cops and told them, “My mother has a mental illness.” When police arrived, Barbara claims the police ordered the reality star to “Get off” her property — even threatening her with arrest! One thing Barbara wouldn’t dish on though? The reason why Jace reportedly didn’t want to see his mom.

“We made contact with Grandma immediately and determined this was a civil matter and that the concerns needed to be taken to the judge,” Brad explained. “This was nothing law enforcement needs to get involved with, it was a custody dispute.” Jenelle reportedly did do as she was told and eventually left her mom’s property, meaning no arrests needed to be made.

“As the property owner, [Barbara] has a right to dictate who can be on that property. Both parties were given advice and were told what could happen if the situation escalated,” Brad continued. “This could be considered trespassing and it doesn’t matter what the relationship is. If you don’t have the rights to a residence, you could be trespassing.”

Just days after this scary altercation, Jenelle ended up losing her custody battle for Jace against Barbara. However, while tensions were clearly high in May, Jenelle was given more visitation with her son, and she spent the entire Memorial Day weekend with him and the rest of her kids: son Kaiser Orion Griffith, 2, and daughter Ensley Jolie Eason, 4 1/2 months.

